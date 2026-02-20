Eva Marie Reveals Why Her Second WWE Run Ended Early

Eva Marie has opened up about her second release from WWE, calling the situation “a little bit odd” due to internal management changes at the time.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Marie explained that her 2021 return to the RAW brand was originally planned to last much longer than it ultimately did.

“That one is actually f****ng a little bit odd, because it was supposed to be longer than that, and it wasn’t. But I think there is going to be changing of hands in management, and that’s kind of what happened with my contract. So it kind of got messed up within kind of that communication,” Marie said.

During that second run, Marie was paired with Doudrop — now known as Piper Niven. The pairing lasted just seven matches before ending with Doudrop defeating Marie on the September 20, 2021 episode of RAW.

Since her release, Marie has focused on acting, fitness, and entrepreneurial ventures. She has also expressed openness to returning to WWE if the right creative opportunity presents itself.

With the current WWE women’s division undergoing a transition — including recent call-ups such as Sol Ruca and Jordynne Grace — there has been no confirmed indication of a 2026 return for Marie. However, she has continued to speak positively about the company and has publicly supported the evolving women’s roster on social media.