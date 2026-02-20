Backstage Update On Chelsea Green’s Injury Status

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE SmackDown star Chelsea Green suffered an injury during the February 6 episode of SmackDown.

Initially thought to be a bad bruise, it was later confirmed to be a broken ankle.

According to PWInsider.com, Green was recently seen at the WWE 2K26 event held at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

She was observed walking around in a walking boot, indicating that her condition has improved. There are no updates yet on when she might return to the ring, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Additionally, the report noted that Ethan Page, who also attended the event, was using a cane to get around.

This was following an incident in which Myles Borne attacked him, threatening to “Pillmanize” his ankle if he didn’t receive a title shot on WWE NXT. It is assumed that Page’s condition is part of a storyline, although this has not been confirmed.