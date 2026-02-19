WWE Hall Of Famer Says RAW Crate Segment Has Vince McMahon’s “Fingerprints” All Over It

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his belief that the crate angle on RAW has former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s fingerprints all over it.

Ray said, “That segment last night had written, produced, and directed by Vincent Kennedy McMahon written all over it. That’s what I thought, and hey, to me that’s funny because that’s something so typically Vince. I mean The Undertaker was standing in front of a crate and a puppy came out. Seth Rollins was standing in front of a crate and Sting popped out. The Gobbledy Gooker, they’re like 0-3 for crates and things popping out of things.”

On it possibly being Chris Jericho-related:

“Chris Jericho arrived in the WWE in Chicago. Could the crate have anything to do with a returning Chris Jericho? And I don’t mean like Chris Jericho’s in the crate because I just texted with him this morning and he’s on tour in Europe… so he’s not in the crate. Nobody is waiting in the crate because, not for nothing, Chris Jericho popping out of a crate, I could never see Chris Jericho doing that.”

