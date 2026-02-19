Roxanne Perez Provides Health Update After Back Surgery

WWE star and member of The Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez, has missed the last couple of weeks of television due to a recent surgery. Perez took to her TikTok account to provide an update on her condition.

In the video, while doing her makeup, Perez shared that she gets nervous speaking in front of the camera but wanted to show what she does when she’s not on the road. She explained that she has been out for about a week following surgery to remove a benign mass from her back, which had been causing her quite a bit of pain for the past couple of months.

Perez expressed that she didn’t want to take time off, as she loves her work, but emphasized the importance of prioritizing health. She reassured her fans that her recovery is going well and concluded by saying she will be back in the ring soon, ready to Pop Rocks everyone.

Perez said, “I travel every single week for Monday Night RAW, the brand that I wrestle on. But I’ve been out for about a week now. I recently underwent a surgery to remove a benign mass that was in my back that was causing me a lot of pain for a couple of months. I didn’t want to have time off. I love what I do so, so much. It’s been a dream of mine to become a WWE Superstar since I was 10 years old. But our health is very important so we need to put that first. My recovery is going well. I don’t have too much pain anymore. It kind of comes and goes. I’m going to be back in the ring in no time Pop Rocking everyone’s a**.”

Perez last competed for WWE at the 2026 Royal Rumble event in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and appeared on the post-Rumble episode of RAW.