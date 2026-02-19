John Cena To Star In Upcoming Netflix Comedy “One Attempt Remaining”

According to Deadline.com, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena has joined the cast of the Netflix comedy “One Attempt Remaining.”

The report also states that Cena will star in the film directed by Kay Cannon, alongside Kate McKinnon and Aimee Carrero.

Cannon co-wrote the film with Joe Boothe and Alexa Alemanni. Jennifer Garner is also part of the cast, and the film is being produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine of 21 Laps.

Details about Cena’s character have not yet been revealed. He previously collaborated with Cannon in the 2018 comedy “Blockers,” which he co-starred in with Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and Kathryn Newton, among others. Cena concluded his WWE career in December 2025 at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he lost his final match against GUNTHER.

The film is described as follows:

“The film follows an ex-couple who, years after their acrimonious divorce, learn that the cryptocurrency they won on a crazy night on a cruise is now worth millions… but they’ve forgotten the password. With only three days left before the account expires, they must retrace their steps that night, not just to find the password to their fortune, but also why they fell in love in the first place.”