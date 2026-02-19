Tony Khan Reacts To MJF Choosing AEW Over WWE

During an interview with talkSPORT at Super Bowl radio row in San Francisco, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed various topics.

He talked about reigning AEW World Champion MJF, who has praised his decision to sign with the company, even during periods when he was a free agent and had offers from WWE on the table.

Khan said, “It makes me feel incredible. I feel really great about what we’re doing at AEW right now, and I think wrestlers around the world want to be here. AEW’s where the best wrestle and we’re seeing women and men across pro wrestling have shown that this is where so many of the greatest stars have chosen to be. This is where we are wrestling at the highest level. We’re putting on tremendous shows, and with this lineup of wrestlers and the big events we have set to come, people want to be here, and the fans are tuning in. We’ve got great support. We have a great audience in the UK. We had a huge viewership year on ITV, our best yet. Great growth on ITV. And recently, we’ve seen great growth here on TBS as well.”

On AEW being off to a great start in 2026:

“We’re off to a great start in 2026. These past few weeks have been our best back-to-back weeks in a really long time. And I’m very excited about what’s happening in AEW. We also just had a huge lift for AEW Collision here in the US, and that kind of growth, and the audience we’ve seen, whether it’s ITV for the UK or whether it’s here on TBS Wednesdays, TNT Saturdays, we’re having a reall,y really great start to 2026. People loved the shows in 2025, and I think that helped build uh a lot of momentum. We ended on a very strong note with a great world’s end. And to have somebody who’s watched AEW from the very beginning, like you Will, say that you think this is the best AEW’s ever been, that’s very high praise. I really appreciate it.”

