Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (2/21/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of “Collision,” which will take place at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The show is scheduled to air live on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In this episode, AEW World Trios Champions Jetset Rodeo, consisting of “Hangman” Adam Page, “The Jet” Kevin Knight, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, will defend their titles against The Demand, which includes AEW National Champion Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona.

Additionally, Claudio Castagnoli, the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander from the Don Callis Family.

In a singles match, Julia Hart from Triangle of Madness will face “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.