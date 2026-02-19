Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution 2026

Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced an updated lineup for next month’s 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV).

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against The Young Bucks, represented by Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

Additionally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against Konosuke Takeshita, known as “The Alpha” from the Don Callis Family, in a No Time Limit Match.

Previously announced for the show is AEW World Champion MJF, who will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page. An important stipulation of this match is that if Page loses, he will not be allowed to compete for the World Title again.

AEW Revolution 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, March 15th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will air live on Pay-Per-View.

#AEWRevolution

HBO Max PPV

8pm ET/5pm PT

Sunday, 3/15! AEW Continental Championship

No Time Limit@JonMoxley vs Konosuke Takeshita After fighting to a draw at #AEWGrandSlam Australia, Mox + Takeshita want another fight, this time there will be NO TIME LIMIT, SUNDAY 3/15! pic.twitter.com/ghQwqMiPCS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2026

If @The_MJF agrees to adding a stipulation to his match against Hangman and Page loses, Hangman will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/B4QL1F5rBV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2026