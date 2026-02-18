AEW Dynamite is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, CA.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – FEBRUARY 18, 2026

This week’s show kicks off with some talking heads direct-to-camera backstage, with the four women involved in the TBS title tilt, as well as Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega ahead of their showdown.

Renee Paquette Interviews Orange Cassidy

We then see a live shot inside the arena, where the commentators welcome us to the show. We shoot backstage, where Renee Paquette is standing by with Orange Cassidy. Up walks Tomohiro Ishii.

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Davis

Inside the arena, the theme for The Death Riders hits. Out through the crowd comes reigning AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley. He settles inside the ring and then his music dies down. The theme for his opponent from The Don Callis Family, Mark Davis, hits.

He makes his way to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this title eliminator opening bout.