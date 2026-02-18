Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a highly anticipated 4-way match, AEW TBS Champion and AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her championship against “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir from The Death Riders, and Mina Shirakawa.

Additionally, AEW World Champion MJF will have a face-to-face meeting with “Hangman” Adam Page. The Brawling Birds, consisting of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, will also compete in tag team action.

Finally, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will face Swerve Strickland in singles competition for the first time ever.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates on AEW Dynamite results.