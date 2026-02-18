Saraya Addresses Return Speculation Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya has posted several videos of herself training in the ring over the past few weeks, leading to speculation about her potential return to in-ring action.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm at WrestleVerse, Saraya talked about various topics, including her schedule for WWE WrestleMania 42 week.

Saraya said, “I will be in Vegas that whole week, so we’re going to have some fun there. But yeah, 2026 is looking really great. I have a busy schedule ahead of me and that’s about it, you know. That’s about it, that’s all I’m giving. [laughs]”

On why she has been training in the ring:

“I’m just trying to get my lick back. You know what I mean? I miss wrestling. I lost my passion for it for a second, I told people months ago I was getting back in the ring in January. And I did just that, and I’m having such a great time. I said, ‘If I was to ever come back to wrestling, I’ll be better than I was before. NXT Paige.”

On who she would pick as a tag team partner in WWE:

“AJ [Lee] baby, of course. And if I couldn’t have my girl AJ, my fairy godmother, I would pick Rhea Ripley. Sorry IYO, I might steal her off you.”

