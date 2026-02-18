Backstage News On WWE’s Latest Orlando Tryouts

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE is currently conducting its latest tryouts this week in Orlando, Florida. Notable attendees include Notorious Mimi, Braxton Promise, The Dropouts, Tessa Johnston, and others.

In a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed questions about the behind-the-scenes aspects of the tryouts, particularly who is responsible for scouting and recruitment.

Sapp noted that Gabe Sapolsky plays a key role in scouting and managing talent. Several individuals receive guidance on preparing for the tryouts, including which skills to improve.

Additionally, trainers who run wrestling schools and promotions often speak highly of certain talents to encourage their participation in tryouts.

Another fan inquired about the possibility of tryouts in East Asia. Sapp clarified that there have been no announcements regarding such plans.

He suggested that if tryouts were to take place in that region, it would likely coincide with WWE tours there, but for now, there is no information indicating any expansion into East Asia.