Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The card features several exciting matches: WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title against Sol Ruca.

In the tag team division, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState (Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin) will defend their titles against The Vanity Project’s Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes).

Additionally, WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will put his title on the line against Myles Borne.

The event will also include a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Speed Championship, with champion Jasper Troy defending his title against Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight. Furthermore, “The Glamour” Blake Monroe will compete against Thea Hail in a tournament match for the #1 Contender spot for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship.

The episode will air live on The CW and will be available internationally on Netflix.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.