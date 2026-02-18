Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In the Men’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match, WWE World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso will face “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed and El Grande Americano Original. Additionally, in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY will compete against Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane from The Kabuki Warriors. There will also be a tribute to “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for comprehensive live coverage of WWE RAW results.