Adam Pearce Issues Detailed Statement Reacting To New WWE Announcement

Adam Pearce recently released a statement via his official Facebook page about being included as a playable character in the new WWE 2K26 video game.

The new MyGM Mode was recently announced for WWE 2K26 featuring a ton of names available as playable characters in the popular video game.

Among them were Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, Paul Heyman, Stephanie McMahon, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Eric Bischoff, Mick Foley, William Regal, Teddy Long, Bobby Heenan, Ava, Shawn Michaels, Sensational Sherri, Miss Elizabeth, Stacy Keibler, Mr. Fuji, CM Punk, Anonymous General Manager and Custom GM.

Following the announcement, the WWE Raw General Manager surfaced via social media with the following statement:

I used to say that working with 2K Sports as a Motion Capture Specialist was my favorite/best job in wrestling, and when I said it, I meant it. I absolutely loved it. All of it. The first game I worked on was WWE ‘12, and I genuinely loved being a part of the crew at 2K. I always thoroughly enjoyed the process of making the game, doing the mocap for the stars. I booked my actual wrestling tours around making the game every year; it was an important part of my professional schedule. And I was honestly sad to part ways when I joined WWE full time. Seriously.



So to see THIS come to fruition is extremely special to me. I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen. Bryan Williams and Steve Islas for being the 2K OGs always in my corner. Love you brothers. Ramon Aranda for being a real one. You are the man. All of those old Mocap crews, my departed hermano Micah Taylor and all of the boys/girls; you know who you are. I’m grateful for you all.



Thank you Kidd Russell and especially Matt Jenkins for the music. Your notes were the soundtrack to my presentation around the world for the last 5 years of my active career, and I’m honored that “Prelude” is in the game. It’s authentically me, and I’m authentically grateful. To my Mama. I was so happy when 2K wanted the black velvet robe in the game. I love all of the gear you made for me (and others) over the years, and I’m so glad you get to see your work live on when your grandkids kick the crap out of me on the PlayStation. I love you. To the fans that know and have been with me since back in the day, I thank you forever. To those that never knew, now you do and I thank you too. To those that read all of this, you’re probably my age and sentimental like me. Don’t change a thing.



To those that only looked at the pictures and didn’t read a word, yes, I was a wrestler. Some say I was pretty good. Some say I was shit. I say I was exactly whatever the promoter paid me to be that day. Thanks for reading and thanks for coming on this ride with the Scrap Daddy, “Scrap Iron” Adam Pearce.



Love somebody today.