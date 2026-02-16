Goldin Issues Press Release On Logan Paul Selling Rare Pikachu Illustrator For Over $16 Million

Goldin issued the following press release:

Goldin Closes Pokémon & TCG Auction with Record-Setting $16.5M Sale of Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator

The landmark auction delivers the most significant result ever recorded for a trading card, certified by Guinness World Records

February 16, 2025 – Goldin, an internationally renowned auction house known for rare and record-breaking collectible sales, has closed its Pokémon & TCG Auction, headlined by Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator card, setting a new record for the most expensive trading card of all time.

The only example graded PSA 10, the Pikachu Illustrator closed at $16,492,000, marking one of the most consequential auction results in the history of Pokémon and trading card game (TCG) collecting. Personally owned by Paul and featured throughout season three of Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, the card drew sustained international bidding through early Monday morning and served as the defining centerpiece of the sale.

“This is an historic night for not only the Pokémon community, it is an historic night for the entire collectible community,” said Ken Goldin, Founder and CEO of Goldin. “We just keep showing there are no barriers. These key things that we all love and appreciate keep going up, keep setting records, and keep bringing people together.”

The result established a new record as the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction–certified by Guinness World Records–and reinforced this piece’s position at the top of the TCG and Pokémon collectibles market. Originally, Paul agreed to personally visit the winning bidder to hand-deliver the card; however, the winner shocked the crowd with his presence as he was already at Goldin HQ. AJ Scaramucci, Founder & Managing Partner of Solari Capital, was in the crowd the whole evening during bidding, meaning Goldin was able to facilitate the transfer of one of the most recognized assets in the hobby immediately following the auction’s close.

“This right here is what makes collecting so special–this hobby is unbelievably fun,” said Logan Paul, Entertainer, Entrepreneur, and Professional Athlete. “I love the community aspect of it, getting to meet other collectors and connect over our shared passion. It has been amazing working on this with my friend Ken Goldin, who has changed Pokémon forever in such a great way.”

Leading up to the auction’s close, Ken Goldin and Logan Paul hosted a rousing first edition Pokémon box break live stream through Paul’s YouTube channel. Attended by a representative from the Guinness World Records and multiple winners of a previous Goldin weekly TCG auction, the box break yielded rare Mewtwo, Chansey, and Blastoise cards.

In addition to the live stream and focus on the Pikachu Illustrator, Goldin’s Pokémon & TCG Auction featured more than 300 lots. The sale included graded cards, sealed booster boxes, original artwork, and vintage video games, with competitive bidding across multiple categories and price levels.

Record-breaking sales include:

Logan Paul’s World-Record-Holding Pikachu Illustrator – PSA GEM MT 10 – Pop 1 — Sold for $16,492,000 — Most Expensive Trading Card Ever



* 1999 Pokemon Base Set 1st Edition Holo #4 Charizard – Logan Paul Break – PSA GEM MT 10 — Sold for $954,808 — Highest-Selling Charizard of All Time

* 1996 Pokemon Japanese Base Set Holo Uncut Sheet (64 cards) — Sold for $613,801 — Highest-Selling Uncut Sheet of All Time

* 1999 Pokemon Base Set 1st Edition Factory-Sealed Booster Box (36 Packs) — Sold for $496,000 — Highest-Selling Pokémon Box of All Time

* 1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Tamamushi University Prize #129 University Magikarp – BGS PRISTINE 10 – Pop 1 — Sold for $201,800 — All-Time Highest Sale for This Card

* 2000 Pokemon Team Rocket 1st Edition Booster Box Factory-Sealed Case (6 Boxes) — Sold for $198,400 — All-Time Highest Sale for this Item

* 2021 Pokemon Card Game 25th Anniversary Creatures: Corporate History Factory-Sealed Half Deck (30 Cards) — Sold for $187,550 — All-Time Highest Sale for this Item

* 2006 Pokemon EX Holon Phantoms Holo #104 Gold Star Pikachu – PSA GEM MT 10 – MBA Silver Diamond Certified — Sold for $148,800 — All-Time Highest Sale for this Card

* 1998 Nintendo Game Boy Pokemon Red Version (USA) Sealed Video Game – Made in Japan, E Rating (Solid), 83% Fiber, Y-Fold Box, (USA-1 Code) – PSA 9.8/A++ – Pop 3 — Sold for $124,000 — All-Time Highest Sale for this Version of this Game

* 2015 Pokemon Japanese XY Art Academy Promo #XY-P Gourgeist – TAG GEM MINT 10 – Pop 1 — Sold for $105,710 — Record Sale for this Card in Any Grade

* 2000 GBC Nintendo Game Boy Color Pokemon: Silver Version (USA) Sealed Video Game – Made in Japan – PSA 9.8/A++ — Sold for $50,840 — All-Time Highest Sale for this Game in this Grade

The live, digital event and impeccable results of the 2026 Pokémon & TCG Auction further establish Goldin as a leading destination for elite trading card game collectibles, pairing globally recognized consignments with a platform built for worldwide reach.

This Friday, February 20, the company is set to launch the Pokémon 151 auction, timed to the 30th anniversary of the game. Goldin’s 2026 Winter Vintage Elite Auction is set to close this Saturday, February 21, and is headlined by the newly discovered 1909 T206 Honus Wagner, which remained within the Shields Family Collection for over 100 years and is also featured in season three of Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. Additional ongoing auctions include the Winter Pop Culture Elite Auction, open through February 25, and the Winter Goldin 100 Auction, currently live and open through March 7.

Looking ahead, Goldin has announced its USA 250 Auction, celebrating the semiquincentennial of the United States and headlined by an original Declaration of Independence Broadside, as well as a World Cup Auction. Consignments for both sales are being accepted; interested parties should reach out to [email protected].

About Goldin:

Founded in 2012 by Ken Goldin—star of the hit Netflix series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch—Goldin is a globally recognized leader in trading cards, collectibles, and memorabilia. Now an eBay company, Goldin is the premier destination for high-end items across sports, pop culture, entertainment, and history. The company has surpassed $1 billion in total sales, with Ken Goldin personally responsible for more than $2 billion over his decades-long career. Trusted by both seasoned collectors and new hobbyists, Goldin routinely breaks records for the most valuable memorabilia ever sold. It is the official auction partner of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, and Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. To consign items, visit [email protected]. Learn more at Goldin.com, and on Instagram and X.