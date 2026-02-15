Backstage Reaction To ‘Fk ICE’ Chants At AEW Grand Slam

The “F**k ICE” chants at AEW Grand Slam Australia became one of the most talked-about moments from the February 14, 2026 event at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The chants rang out loudly during the in-ring introductions for the AEW World Championship main event between MJF and Brody King and were clearly audible on both TNT and MAX broadcasts in the United States.

Despite the volume and virality of the moment, the internal reaction within AEW was reportedly not one of panic. According to Fightful Select, travel logistics for the Australian tour significantly impacted how information circulated within the company.

“A lot of talent headed over earlier in the week, but a large amount flew over after Dynamite. This led to many higher ups and even Tony Khan not hearing about the WBD/Brody King rumors,” the report stated.

Because much of the roster and management traveled at staggered times, rumors surrounding alleged network concerns never fully reached the top decision-makers prior to the event. That lack of internal alarm reportedly allowed AEW to remain focused on the show itself rather than outside speculation.

AEW President Tony Khan has previously supported his talent expressing themselves authentically when it comes to political or social positions. That philosophy appears consistent with reports that the company did not react negatively behind the scenes to the chants.

Even though Grand Slam Australia took place thousands of miles away from the February 4 Dynamite episode where similar chants first gained traction, AEW sources reportedly anticipated the Sydney crowd would echo them.

“A number of AEW sources we spoke to still expected the ‘F*ck ICE’ chants for Brody King, despite being in Australia,” Fightful Select noted.

The situation follows earlier speculation that Warner Bros. Discovery had intervened regarding King’s television appearances due to the chants. However, WBD publicly denied those claims, stating they did not request King be pulled from any broadcast.

What began as a viral television moment has now provided clearer insight into how AEW handled the situation internally — calm, prepared, and largely unmoved by the outside noise.