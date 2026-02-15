Spoiler: AEW Revolution 2026 PPV Main Event Revealed

AEW taped its “Grand Slam: Australia 2026” special on Saturday at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. During the event, former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family, earning a shot at the AEW World Championship at next month’s Revolution 2026 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

In the main event, reigning AEW World Champion MJF successfully retained his title by defeating Brody King. This result sets up a World Title match between MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page at next month’s PPV. Immediately after his victory over King, Page entered the ring to confront MJF, and the two signed a contract confirming their match at Revolution.

Currently, Page holds a 2-1 record against MJF in singles matches. They first clashed over a year ago at the 2025 AEW Revolution PPV, where Page emerged victorious. They faced off again in August 2025 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with Page successfully defending the AEW World Title against MJF. MJF’s only win over Page in one-on-one action came during the Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve episode in November 2019.

At AEW World’s End 2025 last December, MJF competed against Samoa Joe, Hangman Page, and Swerve Strickland in a Fatal 4-Way match, where he regained the AEW World Title by pinning Samoa Joe.

AEW Revolution 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

