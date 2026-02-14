AEW Worlds End Draws Over 140,000 PPV Buys

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW’s Worlds End event on December 27th was the company’s most purchased pay-per-view (PPV) since All In, with over 140,000 buys.

Meltzer mentioned that a significant factor contributing to the increase was the discounted pricing offered through HBO Max, which made it more accessible for many wrestling fans.

He also pointed out that U.S. numbers for traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view purchases have been declining.

The 2025 AEW Worlds End card featured several title matches and concluded long-running storylines. In the main event, MJF defeated Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and “Hangman” Adam Page by pinfall to become the new AEW World Champion. This outcome immediately altered the title landscape and set new directions for the company’s top prize.