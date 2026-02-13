Dakota Kai Opens Up About WWE Departure, Talks Possible AEW Or TNA Run

Former WWE star Dakota Kai recently opened up about her departure from the company during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, offering a candid look at where she stands mentally and professionally.

Kai revealed that stepping away from WWE required a period of personal rebuilding. She admitted that following her release, she questioned whether she still had a place in professional wrestling. For her, the break wasn’t just about waiting for the next opportunity — it was about restoring confidence and prioritizing both mental and physical health. She emphasized that moving forward, feeling healthy and stable in both areas is more important than anything else.

When asked about potentially working for AEW or TNA, Kai made it clear she is keeping an open mind. She acknowledged that both promotions — along with others — have talent she would love to face once she officially returns to the ring. Rather than locking herself into a specific destination, she appears focused on getting back in rhythm first and then allowing her path to unfold naturally.

Kai also addressed whether injuries contributed to her WWE release. She believes they likely played a role, alongside the management changes that have reshaped the company in recent years. Despite participating in the Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament prior to her exit, she described her release as surprising. She reflected on feeling like she was constantly battling a “glass ceiling,” even during moments when it seemed like she was finally about to break through.

For now, Kai’s priority appears to be regaining momentum on her own terms — and when she does return, she sounds ready to remind the wrestling world exactly what she’s capable of.