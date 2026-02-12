Report: Late Change Made To Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

A late change was reportedly made to the February 6 edition of WWE SmackDown, as a planned angle involving Ilja Dragunov was pulled shortly before the show went live.

The episode featured The Miz taking on Carmelo Hayes, but according to WrestleVotes Radio, the original script included a post-match or mid-match physical angle that would have seen Dragunov interfere. The segment was said to be part of the final draft before being removed late into the live broadcast.

The scrapped angle reportedly called for Dragunov to attack The Miz, setting the stage for a potential singles feud between the two. The goal was to establish momentum toward a future Miz vs. Dragunov matchup, but the plan was halted at the last minute.

It remains unclear whether the segment was permanently dropped or simply postponed for a later episode. WWE has made multiple creative adjustments in recent weeks across brands, particularly with WrestleMania season approaching and several storylines still shifting.

The Miz is currently portraying a character focused on reclaiming the spotlight and status he believes he deserves, often clashing with younger stars. Dragunov, meanwhile, has been rebuilding his presence on SmackDown following his return from injury, positioning him as a high-intensity competitor capable of stepping into prominent programs.

If the angle was indeed meant to launch a feud, the idea of Miz versus Dragunov may still be revisited in the coming weeks.