Backstage Update On David Finlay’s WWE Status

Recently, PWMania.com reported a lot of speculation regarding former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay and his potential move to WWE.

This chatter arose after it was revealed that he is exploring options in the U.S. as he approaches free agency.

Finlay officially departed from NJPW at the recent New Beginning in Osaka event. Following his loss to Callum Newman, Finlay appeared visibly emotional as he bowed to the crowd, embraced his manager and NJPW booker Gedo, and kissed the company’s logo at the entranceway while expressing gratitude to fans.

According to a previous report from Fightful Select, Finlay and WWE have been in contact, but there have been no updates on the status of their discussions for several weeks.

Bodyslam+ reported that conversations about Finlay have occurred during WWE’s creative meetings. However, one source indicated that there is no confirmation that Finlay has reached an agreement or is on the verge of signing a contract with WWE.

Another source mentioned that WWE has subtly introduced the idea of Finlay’s potential signing on television, particularly through his brother, NXT star Uriah Connors (Brogan Finlay), in case David decides to join the promotion. Notably, Connors walked out on Chase U during the February 3rd episode of NXT.