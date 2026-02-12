Drilla Moloney Staying With NJPW After Contract Speculation

PWMania.com previously reported that top NJPW star Drilla Moloney’s contract with the company was set to expire soon, and he had expressed interest in exploring opportunities outside of NJPW. However, that speculation is now over.

At The New Beginning in Osaka, Moloney announced that he will be staying with the company and has signed a new deal.

According to Fightful Select, Moloney received interest from American wrestling companies but ultimately declined those offers in order to re-sign with NJPW.

The report indicates that the deal was finalized in the past week and is considered very favorable for Moloney, a member of the Unbound Co. stable. The contract is said to be for one year, extending into early February 2027.

Recently, Moloney teamed with his War Dragons partner, Shingo Takagi, to defeat The United Empire’s Great-O-Khan and HENARE during Wednesday morning’s show. While Moloney is staying with NJPW, David Finlay and Hiromu Takahashi worked their final matches at the event.

Reports suggest that Finlay is interested in WWE. Moloney is a two-time former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, having held the titles with Clark Connors, who has recently appeared on AEW television and is expected to sign with AEW.