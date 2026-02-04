Hiromu Takahashi Explains Decision To Leave NJPW

Pro wrestling veteran Hiromu Takahashi discussed various topics with Tokyo Sports, including his decision to leave NJPW.

Takahashi said, “I want to deny the idea that I’m leaving because I’m dissatisfied (with New Japan). I think it’s natural for any working adult to have dissatisfaction with their company. That’s precisely why I don’t want people to think I left for such a simple reason. I’m leaving with ambition. It’s a super positive departure.”

On finishing his NJPW career without regrets:

“It really hit me how much I was loved. I knew it, I was aware, but it made me realize just how much I was cherished. Honestly, it makes me happy. My dream hasn’t changed. As a junior, I want to hold the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and compete in prime time. Plus, another huge dream has taken root inside me. Wanting to achieve that is huge. It’s a well-thought-out decision… But I thought that if I didn’t act now, if I didn’t move now, and ended up regretting it 10 or 20 years down the line, then acting now would let me finish my life without regrets. That’s why I made this decision.”

On Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada also leaving NJPW at 36:

“The age of 36, when Okada-san and Nakamura-san left, was something that really stuck with me. I wondered if 36 was a kind of line (for taking on new challenges).”