Report: Clark Connors Nearing AEW Deal After NJPW Exit

In late December 2025, it was reported that Clark Connors’ contract with NJPW was expected to expire at the end of January, and that he was exploring options outside the U.S.

According to Fightful Select, Connors is expected to sign with AEW imminently, with an offer on the table that is expected to be finalized soon.

The report also indicated that sources within AEW believe Connors’ impending signing suggests an increased interest in David Finlay, who is also nearing free agency. Finlay’s contract is set to expire soon, and he is exploring opportunities outside of NJPW, particularly in the U.S.

This follows news from January that WWE expressed interest in bringing Finlay into the company while NJPW sought to retain him as a talent. Connors made an appearance on AEW Collision, where he faced Darby Allin in a singles match. Connors performed strongly but ultimately lost.

After the match, he assisted Gabe Kidd in attacking Allin. Additionally, Bryan Alvarez mentioned on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live that Connors is already signed to AEW.