Backstage Reason Revealed For Kazuchika Okada’s Title Staying In The Bag On Collision

This past Saturday night on AEW Collision, reigning International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defended his title against Adam Priest.

Okada emerged victorious after a match that lasted just over 10 minutes, winning via the Rainmaker to retain his championship.

Before the match, Rocky Romero, a fellow member of the Don Callis Family, advised Okada not to bring the title out of the bag, suggesting that Priest wasn’t worthy of it.

According to Fightful Select, the title was not displayed because the bag containing it was lost; the same bag also included Okada’s ring gear. As of now, there are no updates on whether the bag or the title has been recovered, but further information will be shared as it becomes available.

Okada’s title reign has reached 205 days, making it the second-longest in the championship’s history, surpassed only by Orange Cassidy, who held the title for 326 days.

Okada won the championship by defeating Kenny Omega in a Winner Takes All Match at All In: Texas in July 2025, which also put Okada’s AEW Continental Championship on the line. He has since lost the Continental Title to Jon Moxley.