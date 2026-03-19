Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/25/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.
In an exciting matchup, “The Best Bout Machine,” Kenny Omega, will face Swerve Strickland. Omega will put his EVP status on the line against Strickland’s AEW World Title contendership. Additionally, AEW World Champion MJF will make his return to the ring.
Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.