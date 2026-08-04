Former WWE Talent Expected To Join AEW

There is growing belief within TNA that Mara Sade could be headed to AEW once her free agency officially plays out.

According to PWInsider, multiple talents within the TNA locker room expect Sade’s next destination to be AEW. However, the report stresses that this is internal belief rather than confirmation of a deal. Nothing has been signed or announced, and neither AEW nor Sade has commented publicly on her future.

PWInsider also noted that WWE reportedly had interest in bringing Sade back following her release from NXT last year, although sources indicated those discussions never appeared to gain significant momentum.

Sade’s TNA contract expired several weeks ago. Last week, Fightful reported that she had officially become a free agent and was in discussions with TNA while also speaking with other wrestling promotions.

Despite no longer being under contract, Sade returned to TNA for the company’s recent television tapings in Philadelphia to complete her ongoing storyline rather than leaving immediately. According to PWInsider, TNA officials greatly appreciated the gesture, were grateful she chose to return, and the two sides parted on excellent terms.

Her final appearance is scheduled to air on the August 6 edition of TNA Impact, where she faces Heather by Elegance in the second round of the Knockouts Television Championship Tournament after defeating Tasha Steelz in the opening round on the July 2 episode.

Before joining TNA, Sade spent four years in WWE under the ring name Jakara Jackson, signing with the company in 2021. She became a member of Meta-Four alongside Lash Legend, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah, and challenged for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at Crown Jewel 2024.

Following her release in 2025, she signed with TNA, adopted the Mara Sade name, and established herself as a regular in the Knockouts division. She also briefly returned to NXT in October as part of the NXT vs. TNA Showdown event.

While AEW is currently viewed by many within TNA as the most likely destination, there has been no official confirmation regarding Sade’s next move.