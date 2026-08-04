Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, who have officially welcomed their first child together.

On August 4, Bianca announced that she had given birth to a baby boy. The couple have named their son Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford.

The announcement comes several months after Bianca revealed her pregnancy during a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 42. Prior to that moment, she and Ford had kept the pregnancy private.

According to reports, the WrestleMania announcement was the idea of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who pitched it to the couple as a way for Bianca to still be part of WWE’s biggest event of the year despite being unable to compete.

The reveal was well received by fans and allowed Belair to share the milestone on one of wrestling’s biggest stages before stepping away to prepare for the arrival of her son.

Bianca and Ford have been married since 2022 and are widely regarded as one of WWE’s most popular real-life couples. The birth of Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford marks the newest addition to WWE’s growing family.

Congratulations to Bianca Belair, Montez Ford and their families on the arrival of their baby boy.