Brock Lesnar Officially Announces His Retirement

Brock Lesnar has officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling, bringing an end to months of speculation following his final match against Oba Femi.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar confirmed that his SummerSlam clash with Femi marked the end of his legendary career.

“I am retired and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody. Saturday was a very emotional day for me.”

Lesnar revealed that his decision had actually been made months earlier, after losing to Femi at WrestleMania 42.

“When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I was like, ‘I can’t do this again. I think I’m done.'”

Although Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the ring after WrestleMania in what many believed was a retirement, he returned several weeks later to attack Femi on Raw before defeating him at Clash in Italy, setting up one final encounter inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam.

Following that match, Lesnar returned to the ring, raised Femi’s hand, and told the crowd that Femi was “the future” while he was “the past.”

WWE had already hinted that Lesnar’s career was over. Following SummerSlam, the company moved him to the Alumni section of WWE.com and released a tribute video celebrating his career. Roman Reigns also paid tribute on social media, thanking Lesnar and calling him one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

On the following episode of Raw, Oba Femi asked Paul Heyman to pass along his gratitude to Lesnar for their trilogy, adding that “The Beast can finally rest.”

Before SummerSlam, Paul “Triple H” Levesque admitted he did not know whether the match would be Lesnar’s last, saying the decision rested entirely with Lesnar.

Lesnar originally signed with WWE in 2000 before debuting on the main roster in 2002. He left the company in 2004 to pursue careers in the NFL and UFC, returned to WWE in 2012, stepped away in 2020, and made another comeback in 2021.

His final match also marked his record-setting tenth SummerSlam main event. Now 49 years old, Lesnar retires as one of the most accomplished athletes in combat sports history, remaining the only person to have won the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship, the UFC Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and the WWE Championship.

With Lesnar’s own confirmation, one of the most successful and dominant careers in professional wrestling has officially come to a close.