Dory Funk Jr. Passes Away At 85

Professional wrestling legend Dory Funk Jr., one of the greatest NWA World Heavyweight Champions of all time and one of the industry’s most influential trainers, has passed away at the age of 85.

Funk died on Tuesday in Ocala, Florida, where he had lived for decades. His wife, Marti Funk, confirmed the news to the Ocala Gazette. No cause of death has been announced.

Funk enjoyed one of the longest reigns in the history of the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, defeating Gene Kiniski for the title in February 1969 before dropping it to Harley Race in May 1973. His four-year reign, along with his memorable rivalry with Jack Brisco, helped define the NWA’s main event scene during the territorial era.

Born in Indiana and raised in Amarillo, Texas, Funk grew up in one of wrestling’s most famous families. His father, Dory Funk Sr., was a respected wrestler and promoter who operated the Double Cross Ranch, while his younger brother Terry Funk became one of the sport’s most iconic performers before his passing in 2023.

Dory Jr. and Terry were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2009 by Dusty Rhodes, while Dory Sr. received a Legacy induction in 2025.

Across a career spanning more than six decades, Funk competed for All Japan Pro Wrestling, WWF, WCW, ECW, and numerous NWA territories. He also appeared at WrestleMania 2, where he teamed with Terry against Junkyard Dog and Tito Santana, and is widely credited with creating the Texas Cloverleaf submission hold.

While his in-ring accomplishments alone secured his place among wrestling’s greats, Funk’s work as a trainer may have left an even greater legacy.

Through the Funking Conservatory in Ocala, he helped develop countless future stars, including: Kurt Angle, Edge, Christian, Lita, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Mickie James, and Ted DiBiase Jr.

Even into his eighties, Funk remained active inside the ring. His final match took place on August 24, 2024, when he teamed with Osamu Nishimura at a memorial event honoring Terry Funk and celebrating Atsushi Onita’s 50th anniversary in professional wrestling.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque honored Funk’s remarkable career in a statement released on Tuesday. “Saddened to announce the passing of Dory Funk, Jr. From the Double Cross Ranch to the WWE Hall of Fame, Dory’s style inspired countless performers in our industry.”

Levesque praised both Funk’s legendary in-ring career and his decades of mentoring future generations. “A hard-nosed and fierce competitor, his rugged in-ring style was only eclipsed by the decades he spent training athletes to perform in the squared circle he loved so much.”

Saddened to announce the passing of Dory Funk, Jr. From the Double Cross Ranch to the @WWE Hall of Fame, Dory’s style inspired countless performers in our industry. Whether it was at WrestleMania 2, WCW, ECW, or the dozens of NWA-affiliated promotions, his travels across North… pic.twitter.com/9XxPTzY7Pc — Triple H (@TripleH) August 4, 2026

Former WWE star Brian Blair also reflected on Funk’s impact, recalling how his admiration evolved from childhood fandom into a lasting friendship. “It’s hard to find the right words to say goodbye to a man who became a mentor, a leader, and a dear friend, Dory Funk Jr.”

Blair remembered watching Funk wrestle Jack Brisco as a child before eventually sharing the profession with him. “He was an absolute legend who commanded respect just by being himself.”

He concluded by offering condolences to Funk’s family. “My heart goes out to his wife, Marti, and his family. You will be deeply missed, Dory. I know God is welcoming you with open arms. Rest easy until we meet again.”

Dory Funk Jr. is survived by his wife, Marti. His influence stretched across generations, from his historic championship reign to the countless wrestlers whose careers he helped shape, ensuring his legacy will remain woven into the fabric of professional wrestling for decades to come.