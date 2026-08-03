AEW Star’s Contract Nearing Expiration

Max Caster’s time with AEW could be nearing its end.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Caster’s current AEW contract is expected to expire around October 2026.

The report builds on Fightful’s previous update from two weeks ago, which noted that Caster remained under contract but had rarely, if ever, been seen backstage at AEW television in recent months. At that time, the outlet also reported that he was not part of the company’s current creative plans. There has been no indication that the two sides have discussed a contract extension.

Caster has not competed in an AEW match at any point during 2026. His most recent appearance came on the December 17, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he participated in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

While absent from AEW programming, Caster has remained active on the independent wrestling scene. He has wrestled for promotions including Beyond Wrestling, Create A Pro, WrestlePro and Wrestling Open, most recently facing Bobby Orlando on July 6. He also reunited with Anthony Bowens as The Acclaimed for a House of Glory event in March.

That reunion has not extended to AEW television. The Acclaimed officially split in January 2025, and although a reunion was teased throughout much of last year, the storyline was ultimately abandoned. Bowens has since aligned himself with The Opps, joining the faction in April.

During their AEW run, Caster and Bowens captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship, while also winning the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Billy Gunn.

Tony Khan announced the signings of both Caster and Bowens in November 2020, meaning an October contract expiration would bring Caster’s AEW tenure to just under six years.

Neither Max Caster nor AEW has publicly commented on the reported contract status.