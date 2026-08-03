AEW WrestleDream 2026 Officially Set For Orlando

AEW has officially announced that WrestleDream 2026 will take place on Saturday, October 17, at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The news was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel before being confirmed by AEW. Tickets will go on general sale on Monday, August 10.

The venue, located on the University of Central Florida campus, has a capacity of approximately 10,000 fans and is no stranger to AEW. The company previously held Revolution 2022 at the arena and has also televised multiple events from the building. Orlando also hosted Worlds End 2024, making WrestleDream the city’s third AEW pay-per-view.

WrestleDream was introduced in 2023 as a tribute to the late Antonio Inoki, who passed away in October 2022. AEW President Tony Khan has frequently described Inoki as professional wrestling’s “greatest dreamer,” with the annual event serving as a celebration of his legacy.

Since its debut, WrestleDream has been held in a different city each year:

2023: Seattle, Washington

2024: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, Washington

2025: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri

2026: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida

Last year’s event was headlined by an I Quit Match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

AEW’s remaining 2026 pay-per-view schedule:

August 30: All In – Wembley Stadium, London

September 26: All Out – NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois

October 17: WrestleDream – Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida

November 14: Full Gear – Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

With WrestleDream now confirmed, AEW’s fall pay-per-view calendar is officially set as the company builds toward All In at Wembley Stadium later this month.