Report: Early AEW Redemption PPV Buy Estimates Revealed

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) held its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, July 26, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, early estimates for the PPV are projected to be around 115,000 to 125,000 buys, which would mark the lowest PPV numbers of the year for the company. The report noted that early indications for the show were “surprisingly good,” with Google searches up 41% domestically and 25% worldwide compared to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

However, it’s noted that HBO Max and other streaming services are reported to be down from both Forbidden Door and AEW Dynasty, which previously recorded the lowest PPV numbers of 2026 for AEW.

Dave Meltzer emphasized that these figures are preliminary estimates based on available data, and that AEW Redemption would yield lower numbers. AEW’s next PPV is All In: London, scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, August 30. This event is expected to achieve the best viewership figures of any show this year, and possibly even in the past few years.