Backstage Issues Led To Changes For Rougeau Family Ceremony At AEW Redemption

New details have emerged regarding the Rougeau Family ceremony that took place before AEW Redemption 2026 in Montreal.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the ceremony was originally intended to feature a video package honoring the legendary wrestling family. However, the project reportedly encountered several issues before the event.

Meltzer reported that Jacques Rougeau offered to produce the video himself, but the version he submitted presented multiple problems. The footage was reportedly longer than expected and contained copyrighted music and video material that AEW did not have permission to use. It also allegedly included AI-generated content that the company did not want to feature.

Because the issues were not discovered until the day of the pay-per-view, AEW reportedly did not have enough time to edit the footage or create a replacement package.

As a result, the Rougeau Family ceremony went ahead without the planned video presentation.

Meltzer also reported that tensions arose backstage after the decision.

“Multiple sources said Jacques was throwing a tantrum backstage over that. He was told by one AEW official to calm down or they’d have to kick him out.”

Neither AEW nor Jacques Rougeau has publicly commented on the report.