Backstage Update On Motor City Machine Guns’ AEW Signing

As reported by PWMania.com, the Motor City Machine Guns, consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, made their debut in AEW during the opening segment of Thursday’s live episode of Collision. During this segment, they announced they are officially part of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

The Motor City Machine Guns are best known for their time in TNA Wrestling, which has led to speculation online about a potential return to that promotion. However, Fightful Select has reported that sources they spoke with months ago did not expect a return to TNA for the duo. Sources indicated that AEW was expected to extend an offer that TNA would likely be unable to match.

Additionally, the report noted that the Motor City Machine Guns remain on good terms with TNA. The team has won the TNA World Tag Team Championship three times, collectively holds 11 X-Division Championships, and each has held the TNA World Championship once.