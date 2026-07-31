Motor City Machine Guns Officially Sign With AEW

The opening segment of Thursday’s live episode of AEW Collision featured the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, making their official debut for the company.

The duo received a warm welcome from their hometown crowd in Detroit and delivered a promo expressing their love for the city they have represented for twenty years. Shelley emphasized that they were home in more ways than one, and an “All Elite” graphic appeared on the screen.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan later confirmed on his Twitter (X) account that the two have officially signed with the company. This signing comes shortly after the Motor City Machine Guns became free agents following their releases from WWE in April.

Motor City Machine Guns are #ALLELITE! Welcome home, @AlexShelley313 &@SuperChrisSabin! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/41WQolfqEZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2026