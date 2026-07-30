Tony Khan Reveals His Father Initially Didn’t Support Launching AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed various topics with The WHIP Show, including his father’s initial response to the launch of the promotion.

Khan said, “My father has said on the record that he did not believe in the idea and he was not supportive of the idea originally, but he’s since become a huge believer in AEW, and he’s the reason I was able to launch this promotion and get it off the ground with his support.”

On AEW being a “challenger brand”:

“You have to remember, the company is only about seven years old, and we’re a challenger brand… Doing that as a challenger company in any space can be a really hard thing, so I think AEW’s doing great thanks to the fans and the wrestlers.”

On AEW’s partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery:

“That partnership is the lifeblood that makes AEW possible. HBO Max has brought AEW into streaming homes, and it’s the most exciting wrestling in my personal opinion in the entire world.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)