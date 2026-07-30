Chris Jericho Explains Why He’s Still Competing At A High Level

AEW star and pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho spoke with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed about various topics, including how his match with Tommaso Ciampa at Dynamite: Beach Break stands out as one of his favorites.

Jericho said, “That was one of my favorite matches. I have to really be cognizant of having the best matches that I can. I’m under the microscope because I’m daring to still do this after all these years. I take it very seriously. I wouldn’t still be doing it if I didn’t think I could offer high-level matches like that and high-level stories and gimmicks and pageantry and all the stuff that I love about pro wrestling.”

On doing his best to stay in shape:

“I’ve been training very hard to be in the best shape I’ve ever been in as far as cardio and body fat. I remember Ozzy [Osbourne] saying that when you perform when you’re older, you have a responsibility to still look as much as possible like the guy people fell in love with. Ozzy did it, Mick Jagger and [Paul] McCartney do, they still look like the guys we fell in love with.”