Thursday, July 30, 2026
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Confirmed For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Collision logo
AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s live episode of Collision, which will take place at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan.

In a singles match, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face Daniel Garcia from The Death Riders. Additionally, the Bang Bang Gang, comprised of Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Ace Austin, will take on The Death Riders, featuring AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and “The Bastard” PAC, in an 8-man tag team match.

Furthermore, The Brawling Birds, consisting of Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter, along with Hazuki, will compete against ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena, Billie Starkz, and Diamanté in a trios match.

Join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.

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