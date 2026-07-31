AEW Announces New Continental Cup Tournament

During Thursday’s live episode of AEW Collision, Tony Schiavone announced that the company will be holding the AEW Continental Cup Tournament. Schiavone revealed that this will be a 16-man single-elimination tournament that kicks off next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

The participants will be drawn at random, and Jon Moxley will compete in the tournament as the current AEW Continental Champion. Nigel McGuinness also announced on last night’s show that he will be entering the tournament.

The AEW Continental Cup will conclude at All In: London on Sunday, August 30th. The winner will receive the Cup and the Continental Championship. This tournament is separate from the Continental Classic, which will take place later in the year as usual. The winner of the Continental Cup will automatically qualify for the Continental Classic.