AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/29/2026

According to WrestleNomics, Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 676,000 viewers, earning a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decrease of 4.25% from the previous week’s viewership of 706,000 and maintains the same rating of 0.12 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these numbers do not include viewership on HBO Max. Additionally, the rating in the key 18-49 demographic has dropped from 0.15 two weeks ago, while total viewership is the lowest since the July 1st episode, which drew 634,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite averages a 0.112 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and approximately 646,000 viewers in 2026. This signifies a decline compared to the rating of 0.165 and 620,000 viewers during the same timeframe in 2025.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring AEW World Champion “The Best Bout Machine,” Kenny Omega, and “The Aerial Assassin,” Will Ospreay.