Report: AEW All In: London Sees Major Ticket Sales Surge

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is scheduled to host its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, August 30th, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, 35,253 tickets have been sold with 31 days remaining until the event. Dave Meltzer also reported that AEW has sold more than 9,000 tickets since Kenny Omega defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship. Currently, All In ranks as AEW’s third-largest event in terms of both attendance and revenue, following the company’s two Wembley Stadium events in 2023 and 2024.

The report also noted a significant difference in attendance between this year’s event and the inaugural All In at Wembley Stadium. The 2023 show hosted 72,265 fans, while the 2024 show drew 46,476. With 35,253 tickets already sold and over four weeks left before the event, AEW could potentially see additional ticket sales based on current trends.