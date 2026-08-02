Backstage Update On Jay White Following AEW Redemption Injury Scare

As PWMania.com previously reported, “Switchblade” Jay White and Juice Robinson from Bang Bang Gang faced The Dogs (Clark Connors and David Finlay) in a Double Chain Match at AEW Redemption 2026, held last weekend in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. During the match, White experienced an injury scare when Finlay dropped him on his head. Ultimately, the Dogs emerged victorious.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that White is indeed “banged up” following Redemption; however, AEW sources indicate he will not be sidelined for an extended period.

White made his return to AEW television after over a year of inactivity due to hand and shoulder injuries at June’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. He attacked Finlay and assisted Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in retaining their AEW World Tag Team Championship. The match at Redemption marked only White’s third in-ring appearance since March 2025.