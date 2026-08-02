Current Lineup For ROH Death Before Dishonor 2026

Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced the lineup for its 2026 Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this month.

ROH World Champion “The Most Wanted” Bandido will defend his title against Nick Wayne. Additionally, ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will face Hazuki in her title defense. ROH Women’s Pure Champion “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo will defend her championship against Steph De Lander, and Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion “TAIGASTYLE” Lee Moriarty will put his title on the line against Nigel McGuinness. It will be stipulated that if McGuinness loses, he will never wrestle in ROH again.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2026 is set for Friday, August 21st, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will air live on HonorClub and MyAEW.