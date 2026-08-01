Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 7/30/2026

All Elite Wrestling recently held a new round of ROH TV tapings on Thursday at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan after the live episode of Collision that evening. These matches will be featured in an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Below are the spoilers for the future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle. No result was mentioned.

– Top Flight and AR Fox def. Premier Athletes and Beef. Top Flight and Fox celebrated after the match, only to be attacked from behind by the Premier Athletes. Matt Sydal and Scorpio Sky, who are part of SkyFlight, ran down to make the save.