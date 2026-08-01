Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 7/30/2026 And 7/31/2026

TNA Wrestling recently held television tapings on Thursday and Friday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. These tapings were for upcoming episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and Xplosion.

Here are the complete spoilers, courtesy of False Finish:

TNA Xplosion

* Elayna Black def. Harley Hudson, Gabby Forza and Sirena Linton.

* Brian Johnson def. Cheeseburger.

* Cheeseburger and Home Town Man def. The Verdict.

* Brian Johnson def. Kuro.

TNA iMPACT

* Ricky Sosa def. Brian Myers.

* Cedric Alexander referenced Leon Slater’s challenge for an X-Division Championship Match at Lockdown, saying he will accept if Slater agrees to the stipulation that, should he lose, his TNA X-Division Championship reign is erased.

* Rich Swann def. Mr. Elegance. The Righteous confronted BDE and Swann.

* Matt Hardy def. Ryan Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Xia Brookside (c) def. Wendy Choo. Elayna Black confronted Brookside after.

* Eli Isom def. Ray Jaz

* Moose issued a challenge to Frankie Kazarian for TNA Lockdown.

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth (c) def. Jeff Hardy

* An Order 4 segment took place without Jason Hotch. Mustafa Ali accused Hotch of betraying him, but said that he spoke with Daria Rae who said Hotch will face John Skyler in a non-title match.

* TNA Knockouts TV Championship Tournament Match: H By Elegance def. Mara Sade.

* KC Navarro def. Brian Myers via DQ when Eddie Edwards attacked him. Fabian Aichner came out to save Navarro.

* The System def. Fabian Aichner and KC Navarro. Ricky Sosa made the save after the group continued the assault.

* The Hardys appeared backstage with The Righteous and showed them some respect after the Righteous Deletion.

* Home Town Man def. AJ Francis.

* Daria Rae came out and said that Harley Hudson would be fired if she lost her upcoming match.

* Harley Hudson def. Alisha Edwards. Edwards attacked Hudson post-match and Jada Stone made the save.

* Xia Brookside and Elayna Black had a backstage confrontation.

* Knockouts TV Championship Tournament Match: M By Elegance def. Indi Hartwell.

* Brian Myers def. Fabian Aichner.

* BDE, Rich Swann and Trey Miguel def. Agent Zero, Mustafa Ali and John Skyler. Hotch made the save when Order 4 attacked BDE, Swann and Miguel after the match.

* Knockouts TV Championship Tournament Match: Jada Stone def. H By Elegance.

* KC Navarro def. Eddie Edwards. The System attacked Navarro and Aichner, Jada Stone and Ricky Sosa made the save. Navarro, Sosa, Aichner and Stone vs. The System in a Lethal Lockdown match is announced.

* The Hardys, Moose and Elijah def. The Nemeths, Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis.