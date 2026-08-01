Backstage Reaction To TNA iMPACT Main Event

During the main event of Thursday’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, Jason Hotch defeated Mustafa Ali to win the International Title, marking Hotch’s first championship in TNA.

According to Fightful Select, this main event matchup received considerable praise from TNA management. Sources within the company noted that both competitors are highly regarded and believed the match was one of TNA’s best of the year.

Mustafa Ali has been recognized for his efforts in helping newer talent become established, and he specifically aimed to elevate Hotch’s standing in TNA. The report also mentioned that Ali has been informally scouting talent on the independent circuit and recommending potential signees to TNA.