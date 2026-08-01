Saturday, August 1, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Backstage Reaction To TNA iMPACT Main Event

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

During the main event of Thursday’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, Jason Hotch defeated Mustafa Ali to win the International Title, marking Hotch’s first championship in TNA.

According to Fightful Select, this main event matchup received considerable praise from TNA management. Sources within the company noted that both competitors are highly regarded and believed the match was one of TNA’s best of the year.

Mustafa Ali has been recognized for his efforts in helping newer talent become established, and he specifically aimed to elevate Hotch’s standing in TNA. The report also mentioned that Ali has been informally scouting talent on the independent circuit and recommending potential signees to TNA.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved