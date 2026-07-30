Mare Sade Becomes Free Agent Amid TNA Contract Talks

According to Fightful Select, Mare Sadé is now a free agent, as her contract recently expired, sources close to her say. The exact date of her contract expiration has not been disclosed. She is believed to be actively negotiating a new deal with TNA, but she has also been in discussions with other wrestling promotions.

Sadé last appeared for TNA during their tapings in Albany, where she advanced past the first round of the TNA Women’s Television Championship tournament. It’s unclear whether she is attending this week’s tapings in Philadelphia, including tonight’s live episode of iMPACT.

Previously, Sadé wrestled in WWE NXT under the ring name Jakara Jackson. While there, she was a member of the Meta-Four faction and teamed with Lash Legend on several occasions, notably at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. She left WWE in April 2025 and joined TNA in June of that year.