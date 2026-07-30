TNA Invites LeBron James To Appear On Tonight’s iMPACT

TNA Wrestling has extended an invitation to NBA legend LeBron James to appear on tonight’s episode of iMPACT on AMC, which will be held at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The show will feature a main event for the TNA World Championship, where the reigning champion, “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth, will defend his title against TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy. TNA has invited LeBron James to serve as the “Official Title Holder” for this match.

TNA Wrestling wrote, “As the Philadelphia 76ers now seriously talk titles, TNA Wrestling has a major World Championship match Thursday in Philadelphia — and TNA is officially inviting the new @sixers superstar, @KingJames, to be the Official Title Holder for the @NicTNemeth vs. @JEFFHARDYBRAND World Championship match at the Liacouras Center. See you ringside, LeBron!”

In addition to the World Title Match, tonight’s iMPACT on AMC will also feature an International Championship Match and more.